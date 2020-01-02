Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix roads

by Staff Reporter
15 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix its road network which is currently in a poor state, Mayor Solomon Mguni has said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the city has a total road network of 2 389KM with 70 percent of its total network in poor condition and requiring urgent rehabilitation works," said Mguni.

"That is, reconstruction and overlays. Lack of funding has affected the current state of the road network and approximately  US$700 million is required to bring the network to good condition. Current funding levels are way below this figure."

Mguni said despite challenges of erratic fuel supply, limited road repair materials coupled with constant plant and equipment breakdowns, Council made progress in rehabilitating roads.

"It is our hope that we will be able to meet the funding requirements necessary to bring our road network to a good condition. We will continue to use funds disbursed by Zimbabwe National Roads Administration to attend to the city's infrastructure in 2020 and beyond," he said.

Mguni said most of the projects to service presale stands in various areas have been put on hold due to increased costs of outstanding works.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

14 machete weilding illegal miners arrested in Mash Central

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chiwenga back from successful China medical review

3 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Parliamentary committee calls for stiffer penalties for Mashurugwi

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

'Chamisa's rejection of results triggered Mnangagwa's illegitimacy' - rubbish, it's rigging rejection is inconsequential

5 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Katema off to Zambia

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

6 hrs ago | 3226 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

6 hrs ago | 874 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

8 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

8 hrs ago | 1999 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

8 hrs ago | 335 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 3950 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

12 hrs ago | 1002 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

12 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

13 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

13 hrs ago | 2304 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

13 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Magistrate granted bail

14 hrs ago | 1091 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

21 hrs ago | 1623 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days