Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix roads

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix its road network which is currently in a poor state, Mayor Solomon Mguni has said."Ladies and gentlemen, the city has a total road network of 2 389KM with 70 percent of its total network in poor condition and requiring urgent rehabilitation works," said Mguni."That is, reconstruction and overlays. Lack of funding has affected the current state of the road network and approximately US$700 million is required to bring the network to good condition. Current funding levels are way below this figure."Mguni said despite challenges of erratic fuel supply, limited road repair materials coupled with constant plant and equipment breakdowns, Council made progress in rehabilitating roads."It is our hope that we will be able to meet the funding requirements necessary to bring our road network to a good condition. We will continue to use funds disbursed by Zimbabwe National Roads Administration to attend to the city's infrastructure in 2020 and beyond," he said.Mguni said most of the projects to service presale stands in various areas have been put on hold due to increased costs of outstanding works.