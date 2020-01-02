Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman Frank Buyanga welcomes second child

by Tinashe Mukoko
34 secs ago | Views
Prominent businessman Frank Buyanga was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of yesterday morning and announced the news on social media platform Facebook on his personal account.

The African Medallion Group supremo welcomed his second child named Ariella Deborah and was showered with congratulatory messages by many followers and friends on his post which read;

"Thank you Lord for an amazing delivery this morning. Welcome Ariella Deborah. I love you. 7/1/2020. A big thank you to the men and women of God who continue to pray for my two children. Isaiah 54:13 – All your children will be taught by the Lord and great will be their peace."

The beaming father starts the year well on the back of another successful year in business for the enterprising businessman. Buyanga is also the founder of Hamilton Foundation which assists people who lack basic needs and is widely viewed as an icon of youth empowerment and inspiration.

A regular guest of various prominent people including heads of state, theSouth African based businessman is said to be one of the wealthiest people  and among the youngest millionaires in Africa and rarely shares details into his private life but is often involved in philanthropic and social initiatives and widely popular in business circles.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix roads

2 mins ago | 1 Views

14 machete weilding illegal miners arrested in Mash Central

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Chiwenga back from successful China medical review

3 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Parliamentary committee calls for stiffer penalties for Mashurugwi

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Chamisa's rejection of results triggered Mnangagwa's illegitimacy' - rubbish, it's rigging rejection is inconsequential

5 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Katema off to Zambia

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

6 hrs ago | 3240 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

6 hrs ago | 1072 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

8 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

8 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

8 hrs ago | 2001 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

9 hrs ago | 336 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

12 hrs ago | 1002 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

12 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

13 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

13 hrs ago | 2305 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

14 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Magistrate granted bail

14 hrs ago | 1093 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

22 hrs ago | 1625 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days