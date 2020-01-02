Head-on collision claims two

News / National

by Staff Reporter

TWO people died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured after a Harare bound bus collided with a Toyota fun cargo near the 320 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway this Wednesday morning.Two people who died in the accident were travelling in the Toyota Fun Cargo whose driver was seriously injured.The bus was travelling from Botswana to Harare while the Toyota Fun cargo was travelling in the opposite direction when the accident occurred.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko says they are investigating a possible culpable homicide case against the bus driver.Initial police investigations show that the bus driver tried to overtake near a curve before encroaching into the opposite lane resulting in the head-on collision.The injured who include some foreign nationals were taken to Gweru central hospital for medical attention.Inspector Goko appealed to drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding on the roads to preserve lives.This follows another road accident which occurred yesterday at Tshipangali area in Esigodini in which three people died while others were injured in a Zupco bus accident. The bus was travelling from Beitbridge to Bulawayo.According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Matabeleland South Provincial Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, the driver of the bus was speeding and failed to adjust following rains which fell in the area yesterday, he then failed to control the bus which veered off the road and overturned, killing three victims on the spot.The Zimbabwe Republic Poloce has urged drivers to observe traffic regulations as they say most accidents recorded are caused by human error.At least 138 people died in 1,518 road accidents recorded during the three-week festive period from December 15, 2019 to January 6, 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said this Monday.