MPs implicated in politicisation of aid

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported in its latest report that legislators have been implicated in cases of politicisation of food aid in parts of the country."In some cases, legislators were implicated in the politicisation of aid as reported on 29 December 2019 where close to 500 villagers from Mudzi North convened at Nyamuyaruka Business Centre to receive drought relief rice from the government," reads the report."The rice was distributed in a partisan manner by a Zanu PF Mudzi North ward chairperson Gilbert Makazhu with the guidance of Mudzi North Legislator."ZPP said three MDC supporters were denied the rice and the legislator told villagers that MDC supporters would never benefit from government aid and inputs since their legislators do not recognize President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the constitutionally elected President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Parliament."Members of Parliament are expected to act in a manner that unifies communities as they represent every member of their constituency in Parliament. Such behaviour by an MP only serves to divide communities along party lines and promote intolerance," ZPP said.