Nkomo family seek help after fire accident

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Nkomo family in Bulawayo is seeking for help after its houses was burnt recently leaving them with nothing.Tragedy struck the Nkomo family recently in the morning when their house at no. 99 Cardwell Rd, Next to Southern Comfort Lodge, Matshamhlope was gutted by fire."Zesa and Byo Fire brigade attended to the scene. Unfortunately the fire brigade could not save the situation because water pressure in the nearest hydrant was very low," said a source."The fire burnt the house, furniture, clothing, food and other household goods to ashes. The family is in a desperate situation."Donations in any form will go a long way to help the family. Ecocash can be sent to the head of the family Mrs Thandiwe Nkomo cell 0775364226.