Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police brutality riles ZPP

by Stephen Jakes
33 secs ago | Views
Police brutality has riled the human rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Peace Project which said citizens have fallen victims to the security agents who are supposed to protect them.

"Police brutality and harassment is disturbing as it presents a scenario where the supposed citizens' protectors become a threat to the same citizens," ZPP said.

"On 12 December 2019, anti- riot police officers assaulted and apprehended vendors and members of the public in Harare CBD at Market Square."

ZPP said in the midst of street battles with vendors, police assaulted labour rights activist, Nation Mudzitirwa whom they spotted disembarking from renowned human rights lawyer, Douglas Coltart's vehicle.

"Mudzitirwa sustained serious injuries on the face, back and knees. Among the victims who were apprehended were six males and seven females. The police also forced Mudzitirwa into their vehicle and later released him without any charge, before getting to Harare Central Police Station," ZPP said.

It said in another case, on 24 December 2019, Abel Karowangoro, a Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) accredited journalist working for the Zimbabwe Morning Post was arrested in Harare's CBD. Karowangoro was apprehended by five anti-riot police officers while filming queues of pensioners battling to withdraw their money from banks.

"The police details took him to Harare Central Police Station where they interrogated and detained him before hisrelease. In a related incident, Blessing Chidakwa, a journalist with the Herald and accredited with the ZMC was detained by police officers on 25 December 2019 and was forced to delete footage he had recorded of police officers smashing windscreens of commuter omnibuses," said ZPP.

It said Chidakwa was manhandled by three police officers at Roadport bus terminus on Christmas Day.

"The officers dragged him to where their vehicle was parked and forced him to delete all the pictures he had taken. He did not resist for fear of being assaulted with baton sticks that the police were wielding," ZPP reported.

"He was only released after he threatened to notify the National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi of the incident.Politicians were not spared from police harassment as evidenced by a case where, anti-riot police officers harassed MDC ward 43 Councillor, Norman Makondo at Budiriro 5 shopping centre on 29 December 2019."

The organisation said the officers who were raiding vendors harassed Makondo for confronting them at the shopping centre.

"They took Makondo to Budiriro police station charging him with inciting public violence, by condemning their operation. Makondo was detained and interrogated for hours before being released," it said.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nkomo family seek help after fire accident

3 mins ago | 2 Views

The Passport Office scam exposed

11 mins ago | 71 Views

Applications and software for online casino 2020

18 mins ago | 13 Views

MPs implicated in politicisation of aid

24 mins ago | 33 Views

Head-on collision claims two

9 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Mane bags African Player of the Year Award

10 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zim tipped to take bronze at the quadrangular series

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

Businessman Frank Buyanga welcomes second child

10 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix roads

10 hrs ago | 543 Views

14 machete weilding illegal miners arrested in Mash Central

13 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Chiwenga back from successful China medical review

13 hrs ago | 5884 Views

Parliamentary committee calls for stiffer penalties for Mashurugwi

15 hrs ago | 1018 Views

'Chamisa's rejection of results triggered Mnangagwa's illegitimacy' - rubbish, it's rigging rejection is inconsequential

16 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Katema off to Zambia

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

16 hrs ago | 5311 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

16 hrs ago | 575 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

16 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

17 hrs ago | 1668 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

18 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

18 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

19 hrs ago | 2483 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

19 hrs ago | 368 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

20 hrs ago | 5190 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

22 hrs ago | 1081 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

22 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

23 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

24 hrs ago | 2514 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

24 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

24 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

24 hrs ago | 304 Views

Magistrate granted bail

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days