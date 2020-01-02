Latest News Editor's Choice


Army bus accident injures 11

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
Eleven Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers were injured last night when the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control as it descended a slope near Kuwadzana 6 and veered off the road before landing on its side.

Speaking to The Herald from the scene of the accident last night, deputy director military police Lieutenant Colonel Velancio Gotami said the bus which was on its way from Inkomo Barracks, via town to Norton, had around 30 passengers on board.

No fatalities were reported as of last night. Lt Col Gotami said five of the injured were critical.

He said the injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and others to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly KG VI).

"We were fortunate that most passengers had dropped in town and others along the way before the accident occurred. By the time the bus got here, it had about 30 passengers on board," said Lt Col Gotami.

