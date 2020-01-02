Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lightning kills farmer

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
11 secs ago | Views
A Mvurwi farmer was struck by a bolt of lightning while coming from his field in Velvekia, Mvurwi yesterday.

Michael Tigere (32) of plot 56 Velvekia farm, Mvurwi died after being struck by lightning.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

"I can  can confirm a case of sudden death in Mvurwi where a farmer was fatally  struck by bolt of lightning," Mundembe said.

Police havd warned people to avoid walking during rains and seeking shelter under trees when raining as they risk being struck by lightning.

Source - Byo24News

