Lightning kills farmer

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Mvurwi farmer was struck by a bolt of lightning while coming from his field in Velvekia, Mvurwi yesterday.Michael Tigere (32) of plot 56 Velvekia farm, Mvurwi died after being struck by lightning.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."I can can confirm a case of sudden death in Mvurwi where a farmer was fatally struck by bolt of lightning," Mundembe said.Police havd warned people to avoid walking during rains and seeking shelter under trees when raining as they risk being struck by lightning.