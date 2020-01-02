Police release names of 14 machete-weilding gold panners nabbed in Mashonaland Central

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Police in Mashonaland Central have released names of the 14 machete weilding gold panners arrested in Mazowe.The 14 are Timothy Chinhava (29),Focus Juru,Francis Mugweni (24),Norman Masava(20),Denis Mupandamwe(19),Trymore Masarirevhu (30),Alfred Mutasa (21), Emmanuel Chivinge (27),Fortune Varumbi (37),Darlington Barwa(22),Albert Madzivanzira(21),Courage Tafiranyika (18),Erecia Muchinapaya (36) and Lifius mureya (19) they will appear at Bindura Magistrates courts tomorrow.