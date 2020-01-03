Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier shot dead at mining site

by Tarisai Mudahondo
A 28-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) worker Kudakwashe Hoko (28) was allegedly shot dead in January 7 at Brompton mine in Battlefields, Kadoma in a gold Rush Bulawayo24.com has learnt

Sources close to investigations allege that the now deceased Hoko was shot by security guards Lyton Takura Marozva and Constantine Makore.

Hoko led a group of illegal miners in possession of an axe and forcibly entered into the fenced gold rush site.

It is further alleged that the security guards fired warning shots but the suspects did not budge, the guards then shot Hoko on the right side of his chest and he died on spot.

The deceased had approached the site in the company of Kingstone Lupoko,Tembelani Ndlovhu, Kudakwashe Gwanda,Brian Mateuro Andrew Colleen Demo in a Toyota Raum motor vehicle all dressed in civilian attire.

Most Popular In 7 Days