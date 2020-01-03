Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal miner trapped to death

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD illegal miner was trapped to death while two others escaped with minor injuries when a disused shaft they were in collapsed yesterday.

Samson Lapson (27) of Star farm Mazowe unlawfully entered Amatola farm with his colleagues Wengai Bopoto( 43) and Watson Chifodya both from Amatola farm prospecting for gold at the farm where a disused shaft collapsed and trapped them killing Lapson on the spot.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mazowe where an illegal miner was trapped to death while two others escaped with minor injuries," Mundembe said.

It is alleged the corpse of Lapson was retrieved after two hours of the tragic and conveyed to Concession mortuary for safe keeping.

The police have warned artisanal miners to regularise their operations and practise safe mining methods.

Source - Byo24News

