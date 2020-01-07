Latest News Editor's Choice


Violent artisanal miners irks ZPP

by Stephen Jakes
Violent artisanal miners have irked the Zimbabwe Peace Project which is worried why the government is unable to stop their menace.

ZPP in is latest report said the Machete wielding artisanal miner gangs continued wreaking havoc with a gang popularly known as "Team Barca" murdering a police officer in Battlefields.

"The unrelenting exhibition of lawlessness by these gangs makes it impossible for citizens to enjoy security of person as guaranteed by the constitution," ZPP reported.

"The challenges ushered in by this unfortunate scheme of things demands that the law takes its course and demonstrate that no one is above the law even politicians. Police."

ZPP said the politics of the country continued on a negative trajectory with some divisive utterances being made at the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF)'s 17th Annual National People's Conference held at Goromonzi High School from 11-16 December 2019.

"The Deputy Minister of Defence, Victor Matemadanda declared that Zanu PF would not be removed from power, even by elections and that in the event of losing elections, the party would stay in power by any means necessary3," said ZPP.

"Such loaded statements insinuate that the party can easily flout the provisions of the constitution and the tenets of democracy that give citizens the right to select a government of their choice [Constitution of Zimbabwe Section 3 {2(a, b, c, d, f)"

