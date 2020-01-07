Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo links maShurugwi to two of Mnangagwa's ministers

by Staff Reporter
7 secs ago | Views
Former Minister and Zanu-PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo says the maShurugwi menace was presented to former President Robert Mugabe where July Moyo and Owen Ncube were implicated.

Moyo, the minister of local government and Ncube, the state security minister are both allies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Prof Moyo said  former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko presented gruesome images before Mugabe and his Cabinet in 2017 of people killed and injured during attacks by the maShurugwi gang.

At the time, Prof Moyo said, Cabinet tasked then Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo and the Police to investigate the matter.

"#WarningDistressingImages. In 2017 VP Mphoko showed Cabinet gruesome images of victims of machete gold-gangs in Kwekwe. Cabinet tasked Chombo to get the Police to investigate. Mnangagwa, July Moyo and Owen Mudha Ncube were implicated," said Prof  Moyo before sharing the gory pictures.

