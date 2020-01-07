Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musician confronts Mnangagwa over maShurugwi

by Staff Reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Radio personality and musician Patience Musa has demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa takes action on the notorious Machete brandishing maShurugwi gold panners after they hacked her aunt to death.

The maShurugwi attacked Musa's  aunt at Cirago farm outside Chegutu killing her along with a 17 year old grand child.

They also raped three members of the same family who are reportedly battling for life at a hospital in Chegutu.

"This is my family. My aunt who was killed. What is being done about this? Mr President Mnangagwa what are you doing about this Machete Gang?

"For weeks the Machete Gangs victims have just been statistics, somebody has to be held accountable.These are real people.Children orphaned,victims traumatized,women and girls raped,violence-lives forever changed.Something has got to be done," said Musa.

She also blamed Zanu-PF MP Dexter Nduna for the violence demanding that he should apologise to her family.

The maShurugwi headache has been deepened by revelations that most members of the notorious group are serving members of the army.

Army commanders are on record complaining that junior staffers have become insubordinate and involved in various criminal activities.

Source - Byo24News

