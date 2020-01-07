Latest News Editor's Choice


Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa house arrest reports

by Staff Reporter
14 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has dismissed as gibberish reports that his boss was under house arrest.

He was responding to a report by an online publication claiming that Mnangagwa had been put under house arrest by the military at the orders of his Deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

"Ratings gibberish," said Charamba reacting to the report.

Instead Charamba said Mnangagwa came back briefly to office from his three week leave to meet members of the Presidential Advisory Council.

"His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa briefly came back from his annual leave to meet with representatives of the Presidential Advisory Council, PAC. PAC which is set to hold its inaugural meeting for 2020 year in early February, sought to get direction on Government policy and programmes for the year that has just begun," said Charamba.

"In his brief to PAC representatives, the President intimated that 2020 is the year of productivity and growth on the back of reforms and liberalization measures implemented in 2019. Govt would seek to pay close attention on sector-specific policies both for inner consistency and cross-sectoral harmony and linkage to the overall quest for productivity and growth.

"Special emphasis will be placed on enabling energy sector in the double sense of power and fuel to ensure this critical enabler does....not hamper productivity and growth. Additional focus will be placed on infrastructural projects, with Govt urging PAC to use its influence and stature to enthuse private sector participation in infrastructural programmes."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days