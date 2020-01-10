Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete weilding gangs will not be tolerated - Kazembe

by Paul Ndou
12 secs ago | Views
Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe has assured the nation that machete weilding gangs will not be tolerated.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com soon after the arrest of a 14 member machete weilding gang in Mazowe on Wednesday Kazembe said police will maintain law and order.

"Zimbabweans are naturally peace loving people,the police will carry out their mandate to ensure there is law and order, "Kazembe said.

"We also have a collective responsibility as Zimbabweans to ensure there is peace and stability in our one and only country."

We would want to see artisanal miners carry out their work legally and in an orderly and conducive environment,it is this crime being perpetrated by the machete weilding gangs which will not be tolerated," he added.

Meanwhile, the 14 suspects have appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday who denied them bail and remanded them in custody.

Source - Byo24News

