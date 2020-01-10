PHOTOS: Artisanal miners nabbed with a loaded pistol

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A syndicate of five artisanal miners were arrested yesterday at Jumbo mine, Mazowe after they were found in position of a loaded pistol.Sources familiar with the incident allege the miners who are under the operations of Edmore Nyangani (39) were sent to Bindura for further investigations."We arrested the five who were in possession of a loaded pistol that was hiden in a sack, they were using it to threaten other gold panners," said the source."Soon after their arrest Nyangani came with a black Mercedes Benz with the pistol's license but investigations are still on going."Bulawayo24.com could not immediately ascertain names of the miners up to the time of this writing.