Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Artisanal miners nabbed with a loaded pistol

by Tarisai Mudahondo
26 secs ago | Views
'Loaded pistol was been usined to threaten other gold panners'
A syndicate of five artisanal miners were arrested yesterday at Jumbo mine, Mazowe after they were found in position of a loaded pistol.

Sources familiar with the incident allege the miners who are under the operations of Edmore Nyangani (39) were sent to Bindura for further investigations.



"We arrested the five who were in possession of a loaded pistol that was hiden in a sack, they were using it to threaten other gold panners," said the source.

"Soon after their arrest Nyangani came with a black Mercedes Benz with the pistol's license but investigations are still on going."

Bulawayo24.com could not immediately ascertain names of the miners up to the time of this writing.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Machete weilding gangs will not be tolerated - Kazembe

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Long lost Zimbabwean miraculously found 'living in the bush' in South Africa!

17 mins ago | 73 Views

Poetry: Our Dreams No Longer Dance Across The Sky

1 hr ago | 63 Views

WATCH: Bosso president talks about his life in soccer

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Muridzo lights up Harare

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Who is Matemadanda to dare the Americans

11 hrs ago | 4547 Views

Marry takes Chiwenga to court demanding access to children and matrimonial house

12 hrs ago | 6480 Views

Tysonwabantu Movement Statement on ama Shurugwi

14 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa house arrest reports

14 hrs ago | 9340 Views

Musician confronts Mnangagwa over maShurugwi

14 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Jonathan Moyo links maShurugwi to two of Mnangagwa's ministers

14 hrs ago | 4732 Views

Cimas CEO advocates B2B relationships over tariffs

18 hrs ago | 1234 Views

ZANU PF Youth League Statement on Machete Wielding Gangs

18 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Four reasons why Kasukuwere cannot be our saviour

18 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Violent artisanal miners irks ZPP

21 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Zanu PF shadow councillor says MDC members are not eligible to food aid

22 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Defence ministry bosses charged with fraud

23 hrs ago | 3995 Views

Musona keen to stay in Europe

23 hrs ago | 2511 Views

World Bank forecast 2,7pc growth for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

AfDB to upgrade Zimra audit software

23 hrs ago | 382 Views

Government freezes tuition fees

23 hrs ago | 3632 Views

Doubles wekwaMarange bemoan Winky D album

24 hrs ago | 2734 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days