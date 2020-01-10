Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zera dismisses 'fake' fuel price increase notice

by Staff Reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has dismissed a fake fuel price increase notice circulating on social media.

In a statement today, Zera urged members of the public to disregard the notice, adding that fuel increases are communicated via the organisation's official communication channels through notices that bear the official stamp.

"The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) would like to advise its stakeholders and members of the public to disregard a fake fuel price increase notice being circulated on some sections of the social media," reads the statement.

"Stakeholders are further advised that the fuel review notice from the regulator bear the official Zera stamp and are also published through the organisation's media communication platforms which are twitter @zeraenergy, Facebook ZERAenergy or on our website www.zera.co.zw ."

Zera last increased fuel prices on November 24, 2019.

Diesel is currently pegged at $17,90 per litre while petrol is pegged at $17,44 per litre.

The fuel supply situation in the past three weeks has significantly improved as most service stations are accessing the precious liquids, resulting in shorter queues being experienced.

Source - Sunday mail

