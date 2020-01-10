Latest News Editor's Choice


Ministry of Defence accountant in court over 20 million USD fraud

A FORMER accountant at the Ministry of Defence and War Veteran's Affairs, Simbarashe Zvineyi, who appeared in court this Friday facing charges of fraud and money laundering, will spend the rest of the weekend behind bars pending bail application.

Zvineyi who resigned after a fellow accomplice was put under investigation has been remanded in custody to Monday pending bail application.

The accused appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court this Friday facing charges of fraud and money laundering involving 20 million United States dollars.

It is alleged that Zvineyi connived with the Ministry's former Finance Director, Danison Muvandi who is still at large and directed the Chief Accountant, Lameck Jackson to deposit money into Zvineyi's personal accounts from 2010 up to December 2019 which eventually reached 20 million US dollars claiming it was for classified operations.

The court also heard that Zvineyi went on to acquire properties including 5 houses in Harare's Tynwald, Aspindale, Borrowdale and Avonlea suburbs as well as motor vehicles among them 25 taxis.

The state opposed bail with the investigating officer, Newton Mushungwasha arguing that they have strong evidence including bank statements adding that the accused might abscond and join his accomplice who is believed to be in South Africa.

Source - ZBC

