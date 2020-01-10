Mohadi speaks on resource utilisation

News / National

by Dr Masimba Mavaza

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has implored the Matabeleland South Zanu PF party leadership to come up with strategies that will bring economic development to the province.The Vice President expressed concern over the under-utilisation of natural resources in the area.Speaking yesterday in Gwanda during a Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting, VP Mohadi said the province has to come up with a blueprint that will guide its economic growth."I'm here to provoke your minds on what you are doing as the leadership in order to develop the province and grow the economy," said VP Mohadi."You have to put your heads together as leaders and come up with a vision and goals. As the leadership, you have to lead people towards a certain destiny."As Government, we have a vision to attain an upper middle-income economy by year 2030."By then, our GDP would have grown to an extent that it can sustain people. Livelihoods would have improved."If you have a vision, you have target specific interests. As a province, you have to come up with a blueprint stating the resources that you have and their potential. We can discuss and present this document in Cabinet."VP Mohadi said as the country has developed the devolution agenda, each province is expected to be responsible for its own economic growth, hence the need for strategies to be put in place.He said in order for the province to record economic growth, there is need for leaders to be united.VP Mohadi revealed that during a closed door meeting held during the PCC meeting, he had been told that there is a lot of disunity and heckling within the party. He said such squabbles will only stall development."We have to understand that the province belongs to us all, the success we record will be for us all," said VP Mohadi."Our province is our child and we have to work for it, monitor it and nurture it until it's matured."We have the necessary resources, which we can exploit. As leaders, let's not have arrogance, bias and favouritism."I want you to sit as the leadership of the province and come up with a vision."Look at each and every district and see what it can offer in terms of resources."Come up with strategies to exploit the various water bodies you have through irrigation. Look into pastures, identify strategies of exploiting resources such as minerals and livestock, among others."VP Mohadi said Government has allocated 10 more seats in Parliament to the youths. He urged the party leadership to properly groom the youths.The Vice President urged the youths to be patient and not bulldoze their way into leadership or be used as pawns by opposition parties."Let's leave the G40 mentality as we are just being used as pawns. Youths, can you be patient as we are in the process of grooming you so we know that we are bequeathing power to groomed people," he said."That is why we are saying you need to go through Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology as we want to inculcate the right mindset in you."Speaking during the same meeting, Zanu PF Matabeleland South Province chairman Rabelani Choeni said the province had to start working towards 2023 elections to ensure that President Mnangagwa retained his Presidency.He said the party has to secure all constituencies and council seats in the province.Choeni said there was need for the party to revamp its projects in the province.He said VP Mohadi was set to hold a meeting to resolve conflicts within the party.