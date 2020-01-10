Human rights violation decline in the country

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that human rights violation incidents have declined in the country especially for the month of December."ZPP recorded a total of 119 human rights violations in the month of December. This is a sharp decrease from the 209 recorded in November 2019. December has always recorded lower numbers of human rights violations probably because the focus will be on the farming season and tending to fields," said ZPP.ZPP said as has been the trend in the past, intimidation and harassment formed the majority of the violations at 60."The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dominated the list of perpetrators, followed by Zanu PF. The dominance by the police reveals a state where there is use of the security apparatus to stifle dissent. This trend is a shift from the former government of the late Robert Mugabe where Zanu PF almost always dominated the list of perpetrators," ZPP said.It said Mashonaland and Harare provinces recorded the highest number of violations with Mashonaland Central recording 22 violations, Harare with 21 violations and Mashonaland East, 19 violations. Matabeleland provinces recorded the lowest violations as usual."Discrimination in the distribution of food and other aid remained problematic in the month of December 2019 with a 22.7% contribution to the total recorded violations. The violations also affected citizens' other rights and freedoms such as the freedom of association. The ongoing drought has rendered a number of citizens dependent on aid from both the government and humanitarian Non -Governmental Organisations (NGOs)," said ZPP.The organisation said communities have been receiving food aid and agricultural inputs as the rainy season has started. Unfortunately, the aid has been manipulated in many cases for political mileage and as a retribution tool."Supporters and perceived supporters of the MDC continued to be targeted with this form of discrimination as they were being punished for their political affiliation. On 30 December 2019, in ward 14, Gokwe Gumunyu, villages gathered at Nyamhara Business Centre to receive rice which had been disbursed by the government and was meant for every villager," it said."The Zanu PF chairperson in the area, Joe Madzana informed the villagers that all the aid which is delivered in the area passes through Zanu PF structures as the ruling party and that those not in Zanu PF structures would never receive aid from the government."ZPP said he then proceeded to force the villagers to sing Zanu PF songs and chant the party's slogans."He dared those who had been aggrieved to report anywhere they wanted as nothing would happen to him," it said.