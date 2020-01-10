Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Human rights violation decline in the country

by Stephen Jakes
57 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that human rights violation incidents have declined in the country especially for the month of December.

"ZPP recorded a total of 119 human rights violations in the month of December. This is a sharp decrease from the 209 recorded in November 2019. December has always recorded lower numbers of human rights violations probably because the focus will be on the farming season and tending to fields," said ZPP.

ZPP said as has been the trend in the past, intimidation and harassment formed the majority of the violations at 60.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dominated the list of perpetrators, followed by Zanu PF. The dominance by the police reveals a state where there is use of the security apparatus to stifle dissent. This trend is a shift from the former government of the late Robert Mugabe where Zanu PF almost always dominated the list of perpetrators," ZPP said.

It said Mashonaland and Harare provinces recorded the highest number of violations with Mashonaland Central recording 22 violations, Harare with 21 violations and Mashonaland East, 19 violations. Matabeleland provinces recorded the lowest violations as usual.

"Discrimination in the distribution of food and other aid remained problematic in the month of December 2019 with a 22.7% contribution to the total recorded violations. The violations also affected citizens' other rights and freedoms such as the freedom of association. The ongoing drought has rendered a number of citizens dependent on aid from both the government and humanitarian Non -Governmental Organisations (NGOs)," said ZPP.

The organisation said communities have been receiving food aid and agricultural inputs as the rainy season has started. Unfortunately, the aid has been manipulated in many cases for political mileage and as a retribution tool.

"Supporters and perceived supporters of the MDC continued to be targeted with this form of discrimination as they were being punished for their political affiliation. On 30 December 2019, in ward 14, Gokwe Gumunyu, villages gathered at Nyamhara Business Centre to receive rice which had been disbursed by the government and was meant for every villager," it said.

"The Zanu PF chairperson in the area, Joe Madzana informed the villagers that all the aid which is delivered in the area passes through Zanu PF structures as the ruling party and that those not in Zanu PF structures would never receive aid from the government."

ZPP said he then proceeded to force the villagers to sing Zanu PF songs and chant the party's slogans.

"He dared those who had been aggrieved to report anywhere they wanted as nothing would happen to him," it said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Prophet Uebert Angel shocks congregants

7 mins ago | 29 Views

MaShurugwi armed with AK-47 besiege village

13 mins ago | 43 Views

Our motherland needs solutions!

18 mins ago | 20 Views

ZIMRA rakes $60m from vendors

25 mins ago | 30 Views

NRZ-Chinese deal to move 2 million tonnes of iron ore annually

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Chinese foreign affairs minister arrives in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 72 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

47 mins ago | 29 Views

Reserve bank to inject 500m cash into circulation

53 mins ago | 87 Views

Chiyangwa to build multi-purpose stadium

56 mins ago | 95 Views

Schools, parents must meet halfway

57 mins ago | 53 Views

Mohadi speaks on resource utilisation

59 mins ago | 29 Views

Matemadanda came out of the Zanu-PF conference a mature cadre

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'No one will ever die of hunger and will ask for help, if need be' said Mohadi - liar, many have died and WFP is feeding 8 m

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Woman attempts to drink poison after busting hubby cheating

13 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Man (24) sneaks in, watches his mother having sex with boyfriend

13 hrs ago | 3782 Views

Married cop offers underwear to lover's hubby

13 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Bereaved family buries son at murderer's homestead, demands 40 cattle

14 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Man (25) struck by lightining near police station

14 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Zimsec clerk in court for leaked exam paper

14 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Civil servants offered 97% pay rise

14 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Ministry of Defence accountant in court over 20 million USD fraud

14 hrs ago | 830 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days