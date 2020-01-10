Cops demand bribes over MDC activists' party

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Police officers reportedly demanded bribes from Rushinga shop owners for allowing MDC activists to hold their party at the centre.Zimbabwe Peace Projcet reported in its latest report that in another incident, MDC youths threw a party in a local shop in Rushinga at Chimhanda Township in ward 15 on 23 December 2019."After the celebrations, a group of seven police officers interrogated the shop owner on why such an event had been held at his premises. The officers demanded a bribe from the shop owner and one of the officers was quoted saying, 'tipei kamari kuti nyaya iyi ipere' translating to "give us some money for us to drop the charge," ZPP reported."The shop owner refused to pay the solicited bribe."