5 men nabbed for vandalizing network boosters

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
FIVE Harare men were arrested on Wednesday in Mount Darwin after vandalising three mobile base stations (boasters) in Mashonaland Central and stealing 14 batteries worth ZWL$250 000.

The five are Crynage Mutanhura(26) of Sakunia farm, Ruwa,Philip Nzuwa (31), Nigel Masango (30) of house  number 21859 Budiriro 5, Atwell Mubamura(23) , Alexio Mutanhura (23) both from Ruwa are assisting police with investigations.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm that we arrested 5 suspects who were on a looting spree on network boasters, they stole 14 batteries and we have managed to recover two barriers as some were sold in Harare, but the case is still under investigation,"Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the suspects who were using a black Toyota commuter omnibus registration number AFB O749 owned by the first suspect Crynage.

The suspects stormed Karanda Econet booster where they targeted solar battery boasters armed with iron bars and spanners which they used to vandalise the booster but left the solar batteries after observing that the batteries had poor life span.

They then drove to Dotito where they targeted a telecel boaster and an econet boaster which they vandalised there by disrupting network.

It is further alleged that the five stormed a Netone boaster during the day and alert citizens pounced on them and effected citizen arrest on them.

The police have since appealed for citizens to be on high alert on people who vandalise network boasters and copper cables.

Source - Byo24News

