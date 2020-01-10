Latest News Editor's Choice


Wet spell to continue

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago
THE rains being experienced in most parts of the country are expected to continue pounding this week with warnings of flash floods in some parts, the Meteorological Services Department, has said.

More rains are expected in Matabeleland North, Midlands, Mashonaland, Harare and northern areas of Manicaland until Tuesday with downpours of 50 millimetres or more within 24 hours.

"The Meteorological Services Department is advising the nation of Zimbabwe on the likelihood of a continued wet spell in most northern areas of the country," reads part of the statement.

"Due to the prolonged period of the wet spell, some areas are anticipated to experience flash flooding if they continue to receive heavy falls. On the other hand, flash flooding may occur due to heavy downpours in a short space of time in other areas.

"Avoid parking cars under trees, stay indoors during thunderstorms and not to take shelter in isolated sheds or under trees."

Last week, most parts of Zimbabwe received significant rainfall after a prolonged dry spell which was threatening the 2019/2020 summer crop.

Source - Byo24News

