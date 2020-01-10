Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete-wielding gang members denied bail

by Staff Reporter
FORTY suspected machete-wielding gang members, who stormed a police station at Nembudziya in an attempt to free their colleagues, have been denied bail.

The forty suspects are facing charges of obstructing the course of justice after they allegedly tried to free their counterparts who had been arrested for allegedly robbing Mums Mine in Gokwe.

Two of the suspects were remanded in absentia as they are receiving medical attention after a shootout that ensued during the failed rescue operation.

The gang appeared before Gokwe magistrate, Shortgame Musaiwona who remanded them in custody to the twenty-second of this month for trial.

Allegations are that the accused who were allegedly armed with machetes and other weapons approached Nembudziya Zenda police post with the intention of rescuing nine other suspected armed robbers who had been arrested.

The state further alleges that police on duty foiled the rescue operation, leading to the arrest of the forty member gang.

The nine-member gang facing armed robbery charges has since been remanded in custody to the 15th of this month for trial.

