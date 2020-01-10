Masvingo road accident kills three

News / National

by Staff Reporter

THREE people died after a head-on collision involving two light motor vehicles, 42 kilometres outside Masvingo along the Beitbridge highway.The accident saw a BMW which was travelling towards the Beitbridge colliding with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction at a place popularly referred to as kwa Bathi.When ZBC News arrived at the scene of the accident, remains of two people who were travelling in the BMW still burning in the vehicle, while one body was lying on the ground.According to villagers from the area, the accident occurred after the BMW vehicle tried to overtake, resulting in a head-on collision."Tanzwa noise tiri kumba ndokumhanya tichiuya tikatanga kubatsirana kubudisa vanhu takwanisa kubudisa one mumota but vamwe two moto wanga wakunyanyisa," (we heard a noise from our homesteads that's when we ran and helped to remove one person from the burning car, we could not remove the remaining two because the fire had intensified) said a villager.Other witnesses who rushed to the scene to assist say the BMW appeared to be speeding when it went past the Ngomahuru turn off.Those who helped retrieve the passengers say five (5) who were in the Honda Fit were rushed to hospital. Police are yet to confirm the number of the deceased.