Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has cancelled his visit to Muzarabani district in Mashonaland Central, which was scheduled for tomorrow [Tuesday] due to bad state of the roads in that area.Chiwenga was supposed to visit schools along the Muzarabani border and also address a rally at Santa schools.Sources familiar with the development told Bulawayo24.com that the visit has been cancelled due to bad weather in Muzarabani."We had made all the relevant preparations for the acting president's visit but the roads there are in a bad state due to floods and Hoya river is also flooded so the visit has been cancelled," said the source.