Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that in a unique case, an unidentified Zanu PF member apologized to villagers in Bikita East Constituency after he had attempted to politicize aid, only to be informed by the District Administrator's office that the aid was from the government and not the party and was therefore supposed to benefit everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

"On 10 December 2019, maize seed was delivered at Boora School for distribution. One Kandoro and Chipiwa who are Zanu PF branch chairpersons were then instructed by an unidentified Zanu PF official to inform villagers to attend the distribution clad in Zanu PF regalia," ZPP reported.

"The gathering was then politicized as villagers were made to chant Zanu PF slogans. MDC members who were present then sought clarification of the source of the aid. The local councillor then inquired the source of the aid from the District Administrator's office and the constituency MP and was informed that the aid was from the government and not the party."

ZPP said the unidentified Zanu PF official who had come from Nyika and politicized the distribution then apologised to villagers and the distribution proceeded with everyone getting their share.

"It is such kind of regret that can build community cohesion and ensure no one is discriminated," ZPP said.

Source - Byo24News

