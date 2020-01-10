Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe and China have upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has said.

As a result, Charamba said, Zimbabwe has submitted six projects to China to be funded under the Road and Belt Initiative.

This was after a meeting between the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

Charamba said Mnangagwa had to interrupt his annual leave to receive the Chinese Foreign Minister who has been in the country for last two days.

"Zimbabwe hosts the Minister for three days, the longest stay he has had on his African leg this year. China continues to bring in FDI to Zimbabwe, including funding key enablers such as energy," said Charamba.

"A key request Zimbabwe is making to the People's Republic of China is a currency swop which would broaden the scope of cooperation.

"China and Zimbabwe have upgraded their relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Chinese envoy was especially humbled by the President's decision to come back from his official leave to receive him."

He said cooperation between China and Africa is handled within framework of FOCAC, with China unfurling RBI, Road and Belt Initiative.

"Zimbabwe has since submitted six major projects for Chinese funding under RBI," said Charamba.


Source - Byo24News

