MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance MP Charlton Hwende has been sucked into the maShurugwi violent panners storm with accusations that he is one of their enablers.The claims were made by Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena who also accused Hwende of smuggling gold out of the country.Wadyajena was commenting on a news story quoting MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti who said politicians were fuelling maShurugwi violence."For once, I'm in agreement with Hon Biti. Machete gangs have the blessings of politicians. It's been widely reported that Honourable Hwende is one such politician benefiting from MaShurugwi gang and criminal activities, including gold smuggling using his Chegutu and Namibia connections," said Wadyajena.However, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka disputed Wadyajena's claims as false.He said it was common knowledge that maShurugwi were a creation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa."Everyone knows MaShurugwi are a Zanu PF creation, sired and protected by Zanu PF. Now Justice Mayor Wadyajena thinks implicating the MDC Secretary General Hwende in the machete menace of our time will wash. MaShurugwi are an ED creation getting Zanu PF and government protection. Simple," said Tamborinyoka.The maShurugwi gold panners have left a trail of blood across the country in clashes over gold claims.Recently, they hacked a policeman to death with machetes.