Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance MP Charlton Hwende has been sucked into the maShurugwi violent panners storm with accusations that he is one of their enablers.

The claims were made by Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena who also accused Hwende of smuggling gold out of the country.

Wadyajena was commenting on a news story quoting MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti who said politicians were fuelling maShurugwi violence.

"For once, I'm in agreement with Hon Biti. Machete gangs have the blessings of politicians. It's been widely reported that Honourable Hwende is one such politician benefiting from MaShurugwi gang and criminal activities, including gold smuggling using his Chegutu and Namibia connections," said Wadyajena.

However, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka disputed Wadyajena's claims as false.

He said it was common knowledge that maShurugwi were a creation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Everyone knows MaShurugwi are a Zanu PF creation, sired and protected by Zanu PF. Now Justice Mayor Wadyajena thinks implicating the MDC Secretary General Hwende in the machete menace of our time will wash. MaShurugwi are an ED creation getting Zanu PF and government protection. Simple," said Tamborinyoka.

The maShurugwi gold panners have left a trail of blood across the country in clashes over gold claims.

Recently, they hacked a policeman to death with machetes.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

43 mins ago | 58 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

52 mins ago | 250 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

54 mins ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

4 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

6 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

7 hrs ago | 493 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

8 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

8 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

8 hrs ago | 507 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

9 hrs ago | 13144 Views

Masvingo road accident kills three

12 hrs ago | 3802 Views

National railways seeks forex exemption

12 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Zupco facility for boarding schools

13 hrs ago | 2463 Views

AfDB gives thumbs-up to Mnangagwa reforms

13 hrs ago | 6297 Views

16000 cattle die in Matabeleland South

13 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Guns before food

23 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Machete-wielding gang members denied bail

23 hrs ago | 2254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days