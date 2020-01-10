Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on two Chinese businessmen at their hardware shop in Kwekwe and robbed them of their cash on Saturday.The Chinese nationals, Zhou Wing (39) and Xoqoding Liu (59) who run Mallsbay investments hardware were left counting their losses after the robbery.The police alleged that on Saturday night five robbers stormed the hardware, withdrew pistols from their trousers and masked their faces instructing the shop attendant Lawrence Thomas (25) to lie down.While Thomas was lying down the Chinese arrived and were orderd to follow suit.It is further alleged that the five robbers tied them all with cable tiers and dismantled the CCTV.Afterwards they demanded to know where the safe was, and when they did not get a positive response, they had to search the whole building and found a monarch containing unknown amount of cash which they took.The accused then vacated the place leaving the victims tied and lying on the floor.Meanwhile, the robbers are still at large on the and the matter is being handled at CID Kwekwe.