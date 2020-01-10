Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Five armed robbers allegedly pounced on two Chinese businessmen at their hardware shop in Kwekwe and robbed them of their cash on Saturday.

The Chinese nationals, Zhou Wing (39) and Xoqoding Liu (59) who run Mallsbay investments hardware were left counting their losses after the robbery.

The police alleged that on Saturday night five robbers stormed the hardware, withdrew pistols from their trousers and masked their faces instructing the shop attendant Lawrence Thomas (25) to lie down.

While Thomas was lying down the Chinese arrived and were orderd to follow suit.

It is further alleged that the five robbers tied them all with cable tiers and dismantled the CCTV.

Afterwards they demanded to know where the safe was, and when they did not get a positive response, they had to search the whole building and found a monarch containing unknown amount of cash which they took.

The accused then vacated the place leaving the victims tied and lying on the floor.

Meanwhile, the robbers are still at large on the and the matter is being handled at CID Kwekwe.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

54 mins ago | 115 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

6 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

8 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

10 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

10 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

11 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

12 hrs ago | 14874 Views

Masvingo road accident kills three

15 hrs ago | 4026 Views

National railways seeks forex exemption

15 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Zupco facility for boarding schools

15 hrs ago | 2577 Views

AfDB gives thumbs-up to Mnangagwa reforms

15 hrs ago | 6762 Views

16000 cattle die in Matabeleland South

15 hrs ago | 1667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days