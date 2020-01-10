Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

by Paul Ndou
3 hrs ago | Views
A self proclaimed Bindura prophetess from Grace In Abundance  church is in serious trouble after she allegedly duped a congregant of his US$320 on the pretext that she was going to help him get a wife to marry and was keeping his lobola which she reportedly converted to her own use.

Spiwe Gwashure (36) appeared before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera last week. However, she absconded court after she was given a later date leaving the magistrate with no choice but to issue a warrant of arrest.

According to prosecutor  Edward Katsvairo  sometime last year Albina Malowa (46) went to Gwashure's church in anticipation of finding a wife, after a few months the prophetess gave a prophecy to Malowa saying he was to meet a girl in Guruve whom he will marry.

Days later Malowa received a text message from an alleged girl called Abigal and started communicating with her on WhatsApp.

Abigal subsequently requested a phone from Malowe, which he bought and gave to the prophetess together with US$20 for her to pass it on to Abigal.

Weeks later Gwashure advised Malowe to source for funds for lobola and give her for safe keeping, he complied and gave her US$320.

Malowe became suspicious one day when Abigal requested airtime, which he bought, but then received a thank you message from the prophetess.

Hell broke loose when Malowe demanded his money back after growing impatient to see the alleged Abigal. He then filed a police report leading to the prophetess' arrest.

Source - Byo24News

