Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Royal Crown Trust and the Khumalo clan in Matabeleland will now engage government over the public coronation of Ndebele king, Bulelani Colin Khumalo, after the State blocked his purported installation in March 2018.

The remarks were made by the Royal Crown Trust chairman Chief Mathema on Friday last week.

This comes in the wake of calls by Matabeleland activists for the public and official crowning of Bulelani after he was privately installed in 2018.

Supporting the idea of a public coronation of the king, Chief Mathema said: "We are now waiting for the courts as another aspirant, Peter Zwide Khumalo, took us to court. After the courts, we shall then persuade the government to see eye-to-eye with us."

Plans to have Bulelani publicly crowned came after government allowed the official public unveiling and installation of the Mambo dynasty King Mike Moyo at a ceremony that was held in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South last year.

The Khumalo clan and Ndebele chiefs in March 2018 had fully prepared to conduct the coronation of King Bulelani at Bulawayo's Barbourfields Stadium, but government blocked the process through the courts.

Bulawayo e judge Justice Martin Makonese ruled that there was no law in the country allowing the establishment of a monarch.

Chief Mathema filed an urgent chamber application challenging the government's decision to declare the coronation illegal and unconstitutional.

Earlier, Local Government minister July Moyo had ordered the planned coronation to stop.

After the ban, the coronation had to be done at a private venue.

Matabeleland activists have accused government, especially Moyo, of being biased by allowing the Mambo dynasty to be revived, while blocking the Ndebele monarch installation.

Bulawayo-based political commentator Dumisani Nkomo said it was within the cultural rights of any group to crown a king.

"There are queens and kings in the United Kingdom, Holland and Monaco, so there is nothing amiss or new or old or indeed out of order about this," Nkomo said.

Church and Civic Society Joint Forum national chairman Anglistone Sibanda said although the public coronation of a Ndebele king was a noble idea, government feared the rise of a Ndebele nation that might push for cessation, while a Ndebele monarchy could also be a threat to "the tribal hegemony agenda that frames the structure, systems and mindsets of those in charge".

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

33 mins ago | 69 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

39 mins ago | 56 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

51 mins ago | 158 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

6 hrs ago | 3960 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

8 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

8 hrs ago | 456 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

9 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

10 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

10 hrs ago | 533 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

11 hrs ago | 14694 Views

Masvingo road accident kills three

14 hrs ago | 4014 Views

National railways seeks forex exemption

14 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zupco facility for boarding schools

15 hrs ago | 2562 Views

AfDB gives thumbs-up to Mnangagwa reforms

15 hrs ago | 6728 Views

16000 cattle die in Matabeleland South

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days