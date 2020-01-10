Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

News / National

by Staff Reporter

HARARE - Central Business District (CBD) bus terminuses have of late become black market fuel service stations with fuel being sold there openly.The sale of illicit drugs and gambling is also rife at bus termini.H-Metro reports it witnessed the illegal selling of fuel, drugs and gambling activities around the Copacabana, Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street Bus Terminus and Market Square Bus Terminuses in the Harare CBD.Black market fuel is being sold in jerry cans and plastic containers while gambling is taking place at pool tables and pavements with drug dealers concealing their drugs in boxes.A fuel black market dealer who identified himself as Jose said he is making a killing through the selling of fuel at the Market Square rank.