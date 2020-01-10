Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
File Photo
HARARE - Central Business District (CBD) bus terminuses have of late become black market fuel service stations with fuel being sold there openly.

The sale of illicit drugs and gambling is also rife at bus termini.

H-Metro reports it witnessed the illegal selling of fuel, drugs and gambling activities around the Copacabana, Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street Bus Terminus and Market Square Bus Terminuses in the Harare CBD.

Black market fuel is being sold in jerry cans and plastic containers while gambling is taking place at pool tables and pavements with drug dealers concealing their drugs in boxes.

A fuel black market dealer who identified himself as Jose said he is making a killing through the selling of fuel at the Market Square rank.

Source - H-Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

56 mins ago | 119 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

6 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

8 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

10 hrs ago | 524 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

10 hrs ago | 881 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

10 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

11 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

12 hrs ago | 14886 Views

Masvingo road accident kills three

15 hrs ago | 4026 Views

National railways seeks forex exemption

15 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Zupco facility for boarding schools

15 hrs ago | 2579 Views

AfDB gives thumbs-up to Mnangagwa reforms

15 hrs ago | 6766 Views

16000 cattle die in Matabeleland South

15 hrs ago | 1668 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days