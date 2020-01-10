Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

MINISTER of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube has cancelled his important visit to Muzarabani scheduled for Friday at Hoya primary school.

Ncube was supposed to visit the area and hold consultative meetings in regard to dilapidated schools.The visit was cancelled due to bad roads caused by floods in the area."Hoya river in Muzarabani is flooded and roads are in bad shape hence we cannot have special visitors here," said a source close to the development.Meanwhile, acting president Constantino Chiwenga also cancelled his visit today due to the same reason.