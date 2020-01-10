Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The legal battle between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry has opened a can of worms with the former army general revealing that he was given a Mercedes Benz vehicle by Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei.Chiwenga made the revelations in a response to a suit by Marry who is demanding that he hands over some vehicles to her.The Mercedes Benz which is part of the vehicles Marry is claiming, Chiwenga said, was given to him by Tagwirei, confirming State Capture allegations against the giant petroleum player.Former special advisor to MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa says the court case has exposed Chiwenga."As the Chiwengas wash their dirty laundry in public more of the rot and state capture is revealed. Marry's demand for a Mercedes Benz vehicle is rebuffed by Chiwenga who says it was bought as an escort vehicle for their children by politically connected businessman KudaTagwirei, one of the post-coup inner circle is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council." He is the face of Sakunda Holdings, a big beneficiary of cheap RBZ forex facilities and part of the dodgy and corrupt Command Agriculture. Its accounts were temporarily frozen last year.This is the man that a VP says without shame in court papers that he bought an escort vehicle for the children," said Magaisa.He said the level of rot in Zimbabwe's government is legendary and they are not even embarrassed about it."How do people who are not on the feeding trough support these goons? And come to think of it, if Tagwirei can just gift a VP's children with an "escort vehicle" what about lesser public officers in other areas of government?"It's scandalous. Are these "gifts" to senior public officers even declared? But to whom when the top chap is a donee?"Common wisdom and human experience remind us that there is nothing like free lunch. Tagwirei would not just buy the VP's children a Mercedes Benz vehicle in expectation of nothing in return. The VP would be expected to return the favour at some point and in some form farcical."