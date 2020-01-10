Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The legal battle between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry has opened a can of worms with the former army general revealing that he was given a Mercedes Benz vehicle by Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei.

Chiwenga made the revelations in a response to a suit by Marry who is demanding that he hands over some vehicles to her.

The Mercedes Benz which is part of the vehicles Marry is claiming, Chiwenga said, was given to him by Tagwirei, confirming State Capture allegations against the giant petroleum player.

Former special advisor to MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa says the court case has exposed Chiwenga.

"As the Chiwengas wash their dirty laundry in public more of the rot and state capture is revealed. Marry's demand for a Mercedes Benz vehicle is rebuffed by Chiwenga who says it was bought as an escort vehicle for their children by politically connected businessman Kuda
Tagwirei, one of the post-coup inner circle is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council.

" He is the face of Sakunda Holdings, a big beneficiary of cheap RBZ forex facilities and part of the dodgy and corrupt Command Agriculture. Its accounts were temporarily frozen last year.
This is the man that a VP says without shame in court papers that he bought an escort vehicle for the children," said Magaisa.

He said the level of rot in Zimbabwe's government is legendary and they are not even embarrassed about it.

"How do people who are not on the feeding trough support these goons? And come to think of it, if Tagwirei can just gift a VP's children with an "escort vehicle" what about lesser public officers in other areas of government?

"It's scandalous. Are these "gifts" to senior public officers even declared? But to whom when the top chap is a donee?

"Common wisdom and human experience remind us that there is nothing like free lunch. Tagwirei would not just buy the VP's children a Mercedes Benz vehicle in expectation of nothing in return. The VP would be expected to return the favour at some point and in some form farcical."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

3 mins ago | 4 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

1 hr ago | 629 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

3 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

13 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

13 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

13 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

13 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

14 hrs ago | 2927 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

14 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

15 hrs ago | 921 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

15 hrs ago | 2261 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

15 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

18 hrs ago | 6655 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

20 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

21 hrs ago | 451 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

22 hrs ago | 693 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

22 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

22 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

22 hrs ago | 445 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

23 hrs ago | 653 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

24 hrs ago | 20948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days