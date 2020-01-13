News / National
'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law
There was drama at Concession magistrate court today when a Mazowe man claimed to be a wizard after appearing before Nyasha Machiriori on a stock theft charge.
Zivai Lusuious (32) of Summerdale, Mazowe was remanded in custody to tomorrow for judgement.
"I am a wizard and I can change human flesh to goat meat so this goat you are referring to you is human flesh which I changed," said Lusuious during trial.
Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on December 28 Lusuious approached Givemore Chimusuva's pen and stole a she goat before disappearing.
Chimusuva discovered that one of his goat was missing and got assistance from his son Stephen and some members of the community to conduct a search.
They followed footprints which led them to the suspect's house and they found a skin under his pillow leading to his arrest.
Source - Byo24News