'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

News / National

by Paul Ndou

There was drama at Concession magistrate court today when a Mazowe man claimed to be a wizard after appearing before Nyasha Machiriori on a stock theft charge.Zivai Lusuious (32) of Summerdale, Mazowe was remanded in custody to tomorrow for judgement."I am a wizard and I can change human flesh to goat meat so this goat you are referring to you is human flesh which I changed," said Lusuious during trial.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on December 28 Lusuious approached Givemore Chimusuva's pen and stole a she goat before disappearing.Chimusuva discovered that one of his goat was missing and got assistance from his son Stephen and some members of the community to conduct a search.They followed footprints which led them to the suspect's house and they found a skin under his pillow leading to his arrest.