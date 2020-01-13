Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

by Paul Ndou
2 mins ago | Views
There was drama at Concession magistrate court today when a Mazowe man claimed to be a wizard after  appearing before Nyasha Machiriori on a stock theft charge.

Zivai Lusuious (32) of Summerdale, Mazowe was remanded in custody to tomorrow for judgement.

"I am a wizard and I can change human flesh to goat meat so this goat you are referring to you is human flesh which I changed," said Lusuious during trial.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on December 28 Lusuious approached Givemore Chimusuva's pen and stole a she goat before disappearing.

Chimusuva discovered that one of his goat was missing and got assistance from his son Stephen and some members of the community to conduct a search.

They followed footprints which led them to the suspect's house and they found a skin under his pillow leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Current Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing - its complete replacement only way forward

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Free 7 PDF Converters in 2020

47 mins ago | 84 Views

Making a big fuss over a jest is just pathetic

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

4 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

4 hrs ago | 4468 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

6 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

15 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

15 hrs ago | 4469 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

16 hrs ago | 4479 Views

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

16 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

16 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

16 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

18 hrs ago | 2781 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

18 hrs ago | 4528 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

21 hrs ago | 7397 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

23 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

23 hrs ago | 647 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

13 Jan 2020 at 12:09hrs | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days