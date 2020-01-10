Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for bedding girl 13

by Stephen Jakes
25 secs ago | Views
A man from Fort Rixon appeared in court for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old school girl on several occasions.

Mqhelekayise Ncube (25) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela and was remanded in custody to January 23.

The two were in a relationship and it is alleged that Ncube had sexual intercourse with the girl three times without protection.

When parents found out about the affair they reported the matter to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.

Source - Byoi24News

