Zimsec A' level results out

THE 2019 Zimbabwe school examination council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level results are out.Speaking at a media briefing in Harare this Tuesday, Zimsec Board Chairperson, Professor Eddie Mwenje said candidates who sat for the examinations can collect results from their respective centres starting tomorrow.Professor Mwenje added that the results can also be accessed online via the links on Zimsec website homepage as from 6PM Tuesday evening for a window period of seven days.He said an 83,1 percent pass rate was recorded, which is an increase of one coma two percent compared to the previous year.