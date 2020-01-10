Zanu-PF youths pray for talks

News / National

by Staff reporter

AMID Zimbabwe's worsening economic rot, outspoken Zanu-PF youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has once again challenged his party and the MDC to set aside their political differences and hold urgent talks in the interest of the country.This comes as there are growing threats of renewed and heightened tensions between Zanu-PF and the MDC over the deepening economic crisis - which has seen the main opposition threatening to hold mass demos this week.Tsenengamu, a fierce loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, made the same passionate call last year - which found support then from the equally forthright chairperson of the war veterans, Chris Mutsvangwa.Tsenengamu said yesterday that the seemingly unending political rift between Zanu-PF and the MDC was like a boil that was badly affecting long-suffering citizens and needed to be lanced immediately."We cannot run away from the fact that our problems started around 2000 and the only two major parties who were there then were Zanu-PF and MDC."The polarisation we have in this country is because of the … differences between the opposition and the ruling party."Much of the problems we are facing as a country are being caused by the two parties," the candid Tsenengamu told the Daily News."If we talk of corruption, Zanu-PF is running the central government and the MDC is controlling councils, and corruption is taking place mainly within local authorities and in central government."I thus think that the solution we want as a country comes from the two parties. I am not saying there is need to have an inclusive government, but … for them to talk to each other for the good of the country."There is absolutely nothing that we can do as a country without Zanu-PF and MDC. I don't think there is need for their standoff because the current problems need to be solved," Tsenengamu added."For example, the mayor of Harare (Herbert Gomba) attends president … Mnangagwa's functions, meaning that we are all Zimbabweans. We all need to put our country first," he said further.Tsenengamu's call comes at a time when there is mounting pressure locally and internationally for Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to end their long drawn out brawling.