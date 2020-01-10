Latest News Editor's Choice


Family loses R50 000 lobola money to armed robbers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A FAMILY from Gwanda lost more than R50 000 which was part of lobola they had received after four masked armed robbers pounced on them a day after the payment of the bride price.

Deputy National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 3AM in Bethel Village.

 He said the suspects who are still at large invaded two homesteads which family members were sleeping in.

The family lost the lobola as well as other personal money.

"I can confirm that we recorded an armed robbery case which occurred in Bethel Village. On Saturday morning the complainants received R55 000 from their in-laws as bride price for their daughter. The first complainant who is the father took R47 500 to his homestead and gave his other relatives R7 500 which they shared amongst themselves," he said.

"At around 3AM, a gang of four men who had their faces covered and were armed with a pistol, hammer and a log broke the door to the first complainant's house and gained entry. They held a gun to his head and demanded cash and he surrendered a bag containing R47 500 and US$400. They also took four cell phones which belong to him and his wife."

Chief Supt Chishaka said the gang that was travelling in an unidentified vehicle went to a nearby homestead where other family members were sleeping and ordered them to hand over their money. He said they took US$300, R3 110, $1 900 and three cell phones.

Chief Supt Chishaka said the gang punctured tyres of vehicles that were parked in the homestead and drove away in their vehicle which was parked about 200 metres away. He said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He appealed to members of the public who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

"Investigations are underway and we have deployed our teams on the ground. We are appealing to anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police," he said.

Source - chronicle

