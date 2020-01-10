Mnangagwa's govt working on new designs for schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MINISTRY of Primary and Secondary Education says it is working on new designs for school buildings and infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather conditions.Floods and hailstorms are some of the extreme weather conditions that are experienced in Matabeleland South during the rainy season with schools being destroyed.In a recent report, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Matabeleland South revealed that at least 35 schools were affected by hailstorms, the worst being in Gwanda, Bulilima and Mangwe districts ."The rains have destroyed infrastructure such as classroom blocks, toilets, teachers cottages as well as furniture. In total there are 30 secondary schools and five primary schools that were affected," said Mr Zwelani Dube, the provincial representative of the Ministry.In an interview with ZBC News, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said the planning department is seized with coming up with designs that can withstand these extreme weather conditions."We are re-orienting our planning department so that our buildings are consistent with the changes in climate. We want the quality to be clearly specified," said Deputy Minister Moyo.Government says the rehabilitation of schools destroyed by hailstorms and floods will be done using devolution funds and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Rehabilitation Fund .