Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF wary of unions

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF is wary of labour unions and is accusing them of attempting to use workers to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government under the guise of fighting for better working conditions.

In its report to Zanu-PF's 18th people's conference held last month, the central committee questioned why unions and workers demanding better pay were only focusing on pushing government and leaving out the private sector.

"Why are trade unions not agitating for fair salaries and wages in the private sector? Why is the agitation restricted to the public sector? Why is any agitation against the rise in the cost of living restricted to government without demanding fair wages from business," the report reads.

Zanu-PF said it suspected that unions were harbouring political interests, an allegation constantly repeated by even Mnangagwa, especially following a four-month job action by goverment doctors.

"Are the trade unions pursuing a political objective by leaving the interests of labour at the mercy of capital? If so, for what political objective," the report further reads in part.

Zanu-PF, however, acknowledged that all was not well as business was hurting the poor by not paying fair wages and stripping workers of their dignity.

"The casualisation of labour continues to afflict the sector as business tries ways of managing operational costs.
This has tended to create a state of job insecurity in the industrial sector leading to inefficiencies. Unfair labour practices have continued to pervade the industrial employment sector," the report further reads.

But the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has hit back, accusing the Zanu-PF government of being the major cause of labour unrest in the counrty.

"They don't respect the Constitution. Instead of investing in making the Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF) work, which is recognised at law, they are putting money in Polad [Political Actors Dialogue]. The TNF is not working and workers are left with no option, but to use peaceful and constitutional means to demand a living wage," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said.

The labour union has blamed government for causing the economic turmoil through the return of the Zimdollar, pushing austerity measures and clamping down on labour unions' rights to demonstrate for fair wages.

Mutasa said workers were not pursuing any political agenda, but wanted fair pay for their labour.

"Our members come from different political persuasions. The individual members have their own political rights and we do not tamper with those, but as an organisation, we represent everyone regardless," he said.

Workers have vowed to face off with government until they get a living wage which matches current economic trends.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's nephew kicked out of farm

30 mins ago | 57 Views

'Beitbridge border congestion man-made'

44 mins ago | 0 Views

Marry's juju traumatised the children, says Chiwenga

45 mins ago | 2 Views

'Abducted' Doctor resigns

46 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's former top aide nominated for Hollywood award

49 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe plays down snub at UK-Africa Summit

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa's govt working on new designs for schools

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Peter Moyo to appeal Old Mutual case

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Kamambo gets CAF post

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Door-to-door HIV survey comes to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 6 Views

Zondo set to meet with Zuma's doctors

1 hr ago | 4 Views

MDC, unions plan to defy state threats over demos

1 hr ago | 9 Views

BCC bans tombstones

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Family loses R50 000 lobola money to armed robbers

1 hr ago | 7 Views

'Mubaiwa has 3 passports, performed rituals'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF youths pray for talks

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimra raids Ginimbi's home

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga about to remarry? One woman denies romance

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimsec A' level results out

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt ministers and private sector bosses

15 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Police thwart MDC event scheduled for tomorrow

15 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Best casino games in Nigeria

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Son gangs up with mother 'murder' father

16 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Man killed in Intercape bus accident

16 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Econet embarks on repositioning campaign

16 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Learning the rules of Domino Qiu Qiu as fast as possible online

16 hrs ago | 246 Views

Man in court for bedding girl 13

17 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Britain snub Zimbabwe (UK - Africa Summit)

17 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Marry Chiwenga in court, remanded out of custody

17 hrs ago | 1796 Views

'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

19 hrs ago | 4691 Views

Current Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing - its complete replacement only way forward

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Free 7 PDF Converters in 2020

20 hrs ago | 594 Views

Making a big fuss over a jest is just pathetic

21 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

22 hrs ago | 2003 Views

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

22 hrs ago | 1399 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

23 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

23 hrs ago | 11126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days