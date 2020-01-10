Latest News Editor's Choice


Police arrest 124 artisanal miners at Mazowe mine

by Paul Ndou
Over 124 artisanal miners were arrested at Mazowe mine, (Jumbo) yesterday following an operation to clear machete wielding illegal gold panners at the mine.

The operation which started yesterday forced over 1000 armed police officers from Support unit, Guruve, Mt Darwin and Bindura districts to flood the area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

"We started the operation yesterday and about 124 illegal miners were arrested the operation is still on-going," he said.

However, some police officers on duty are disgruntled over the exercise as they were forced to go to work without much preparation and food.

"This operation is not good enough for us as we were just forced to go to work without preparing we do not have food here and life has proved tough for us lamented," police officers.

Unconfirmed reports claim the operation is meant to pave way for president Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Tongai who wants to take over the mine as he is the major buyer of gold there.

There is a gold rush at the mine with Zanu-PF big wigs using their party cars to loot the precious mineral from the private owned mine.

