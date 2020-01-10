Latest News Editor's Choice


Nust academic appointed CIO boss

by Staff Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed academic and Nust Pro Vice Chancellor Gatsha Mazithulela  as deputy director General in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a statement, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the appointment was with effect from 15 January.

Mazithulela was appointed along with Brigadier Arsher Tapfumaneyi who was Principal in the Ministry of War Veterans.

Most Popular In 7 Days