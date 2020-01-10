Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean police have arrested 907 people in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central in an operation targeting the notorious Machete wielding maShurugwi gold panners. 


In a statement, the police said the panners were caught with an assortment of wepons, explosives and drugs. 

The police said the also impounded 18 vehicles and mining equipment. 

"A total of 907 people were arrested on 14/1/20 at Shamva, Jumbo Mine and Mazowe river in the ongoing operation against illegal mining activities. 

"The accused persons are being charged for criminal trespass, illegal possession of gold/gold ore, possession of harmful liquids/drugs and other offences," said the police in a statement. 

"18 vehicles were impounded while various mining equipment, an assortment of drugs and explosives were recovered. The net is closing in on all those engaging in illegal mining across the country."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and top government officials including State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo are said to be the ones behind the maShurugwi menace.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We buy junk cars near you

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

3 hrs ago | 1098 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill being misconstrued and politicised

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Train drags woman to death

6 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

Police arrest 124 artisanal miners at Mazowe mine

10 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Mother jailed for dumping newborn on unknown vendor

11 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Jamanda enters new year with a bang

12 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mugabe's nephew kicked out of farm

12 hrs ago | 6725 Views

Law society challenges Mnangagwa's constitutional amendments

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions must remain until Zanu-PF reforms

12 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Should Zimbabweans suffer for ED's failures?

12 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chamisa's State Of The Nation Address banned

12 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Tysonwabantu campaign manager arrested for distributing fliers

12 hrs ago | 1856 Views

War vets to anchor Zanu-PF's 2023 campaign

12 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mthuli can only afford allowances

12 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF wary of unions

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Beitbridge border congestion man-made'

12 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Marry's juju traumatised the children, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 2822 Views

'Abducted' Doctor resigns

13 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Mnangagwa's former top aide nominated for Hollywood award

13 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zimbabwe plays down snub at UK-Africa Summit

13 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mnangagwa's govt working on new designs for schools

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

Peter Moyo to appeal Old Mutual case

13 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 597 Views

Kamambo gets CAF post

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Door-to-door HIV survey comes to Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zondo set to meet with Zuma's doctors

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

MDC, unions plan to defy state threats over demos

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

BCC bans tombstones

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Family loses R50 000 lobola money to armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

'Mubaiwa has 3 passports, performed rituals'

13 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF youths pray for talks

13 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zimra raids Ginimbi's home

13 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Chiwenga about to remarry? One woman denies romance

13 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Zimsec A' level results out

13 hrs ago | 914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days