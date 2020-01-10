Police round up 900 maShurugwi

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwean police have arrested 907 people in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central in an operation targeting the notorious Machete wielding maShurugwi gold panners.

In a statement, the police said the panners were caught with an assortment of wepons, explosives and drugs.The police said the also impounded 18 vehicles and mining equipment."A total of 907 people were arrested on 14/1/20 at Shamva, Jumbo Mine and Mazowe river in the ongoing operation against illegal mining activities."The accused persons are being charged for criminal trespass, illegal possession of gold/gold ore, possession of harmful liquids/drugs and other offences," said the police in a statement."18 vehicles were impounded while various mining equipment, an assortment of drugs and explosives were recovered. The net is closing in on all those engaging in illegal mining across the country."President Emmerson Mnangagwa and top government officials including State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo are said to be the ones behind the maShurugwi menace.