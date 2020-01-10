Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed soldiers gun down 2 civilians

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three members of the Zimbabwe National Army have been arrested after they allegedly shot dead two civilians following a dispute which occurred on Boxing Day at Shayamavhudzi township in Mwenezi.

Crispen Maphosa (28), Tapiwanashe Basopo (35) and Collen Ncube (28), who are attached to the HQ 1 Brigade in Bulawayo, had earlier on been reported for allegedly launching a reign of terror on civilians in Mwenezi.

The three soldiers made their initial appearance in court on Monday, December 30, 2019 before Mwenezi magistrate Honest Musiiwa advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on December 26, 2019, the three who were on assignment at Mujingwe Conservancy in Mwenezi West, were approached by Olman Nyunyani, who told them that his younger brother had been assaulted by brothers Hosia and Sifelani Matarise.

Armed with loaded AK 47 rifles, the soldiers, together with Nyunyani, proceeded to Shayamavhudzi township looking for the Matarises. Upon arrival at the township, the soldiers confronted the Matarise brothers and a dispute ensued.

The soldiers allegedly shot Hosia on the head and Sifelani on the chest, killing them on the spot.

The trio was arrested two days later by police.

Three spent cartridges and four live rounds were recovered from the crime scene. It is alleged that after committing the offence, the soldiers threatened witnesses with death.

Willard Chasi appeared for the State.


Source - Tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The moment is ripe for Zimbabwe to deal with the elements of terrorism

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Government controls fuelling the black market

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Govt dismisses Mphoko's benefits claim

4 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Police seek teen girl missing since December

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Chiwenga round-up Mnangagwa's MaShurugwis

5 hrs ago | 5387 Views

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

17 hrs ago | 5403 Views

We buy junk cars near you

18 hrs ago | 2566 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

18 hrs ago | 691 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

19 hrs ago | 4865 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

19 hrs ago | 6388 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

20 hrs ago | 6584 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill being misconstrued and politicised

21 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

22 hrs ago | 1510 Views

BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

22 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Train drags woman to death

23 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

23 hrs ago | 1193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days