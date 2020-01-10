'Human flesh to goat meat' wizard finally convicted

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A self-proclaimed wizard who claimed in court that he can "change human flesh to goat meat" after being accused of stealing a goat has been finally convicted.Zivai Lusuious (32) of Summerdale, Mazowe was slapped with a 3 year jail term for stealing a goat.The magistrate suspended 6 months on condition that he restitutes a sum of $500, the remaining months were commuted to 350 hours of community service at Concession court."I am a wizard and l can change human flesh to goat meat so this goat you are referring to is human flesh which l changed," said Lusuious during trial.Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that on December 28 Lusuious approached Givemore Chimusuva's pen and stole a she goat before disappearing.Chimusuva discovered that one of his goat was missing and got assistance from his son Stephen and some members of the community to conduct a search.They followed footprints which led them to the suspect's house and they found a skin under his pillow leading to his arrest.