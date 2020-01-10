Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Human flesh to goat meat' wizard finally convicted

by Tarisai Mudahondo
14 secs ago | Views
A self-proclaimed wizard who claimed in court that he can "change human flesh to goat meat" after being accused of stealing a goat has been finally convicted.

Zivai Lusuious (32) of Summerdale, Mazowe was slapped with a 3 year jail term for stealing a goat.

The magistrate suspended  6 months on condition that he restitutes a sum of $500, the remaining months were commuted to 350 hours of  community service at Concession court.

"I am a wizard and l can change human flesh to goat meat so this goat you are referring to is human flesh which l changed," said Lusuious during trial.

Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that on December 28 Lusuious approached Givemore Chimusuva's pen and stole a she goat before disappearing.

Chimusuva discovered that one of his goat was missing and got assistance from his son Stephen and some members of the community to conduct a search.

They followed footprints which led them to the suspect's house and they found a skin under his pillow leading to his arrest.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed soldiers gun down 2 civilians

2 hrs ago | 1564 Views

The moment is ripe for Zimbabwe to deal with the elements of terrorism

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Government controls fuelling the black market

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Govt dismisses Mphoko's benefits claim

4 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Police seek teen girl missing since December

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chiwenga round-up Mnangagwa's MaShurugwis

5 hrs ago | 5555 Views

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

17 hrs ago | 5480 Views

We buy junk cars near you

18 hrs ago | 2598 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

18 hrs ago | 706 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

20 hrs ago | 4907 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

20 hrs ago | 6466 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

20 hrs ago | 6666 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill being misconstrued and politicised

21 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

23 hrs ago | 1518 Views

BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

23 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Train drags woman to death

23 hrs ago | 3039 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

23 hrs ago | 1199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days