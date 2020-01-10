Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Youthful author pens book on 2017 coup

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo man has written a political book titled 'Succession in Politics and The Battle for State Power in Zimbabwe' quoting incidents that unfolded during the 2017 military led coup.

Ashley Zhou said his book brings out national solutions to the country's problems.

Zhou said he aims at informing, enlightening and educating people on pressing issues.

He said incidents which saw former President Robert Mugabe being dethroned are captured in the book with picture scenarios during the coup.

He said he was receiving exciting feedback from the readers who seem impressed by the book.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

16 mins ago | 63 Views

Why animal poaching needs to stop & how you can help stop it

50 mins ago | 45 Views

Chamisa, a coward politician

1 hr ago | 555 Views

BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

2 hrs ago | 1872 Views

Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Double sale of vehicle backfires for Bulawayo businesswoman

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

Resident seek to rehabilitate Athlone Cemetery fence

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Human flesh to goat meat' wizard finally convicted

3 hrs ago | 985 Views

Armed soldiers gun down 2 civilians

5 hrs ago | 4363 Views

The moment is ripe for Zimbabwe to deal with the elements of terrorism

6 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Government controls fuelling the black market

6 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Govt dismisses Mphoko's benefits claim

7 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Police seek teen girl missing since December

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

Chiwenga round-up Mnangagwa's MaShurugwis

8 hrs ago | 8223 Views

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

21 hrs ago | 6377 Views

We buy junk cars near you

21 hrs ago | 2970 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

21 hrs ago | 853 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

23 hrs ago | 5531 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

23 hrs ago | 7220 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

23 hrs ago | 7374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days