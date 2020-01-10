Youthful author pens book on 2017 coup

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man has written a political book titled 'Succession in Politics and The Battle for State Power in Zimbabwe' quoting incidents that unfolded during the 2017 military led coup.Ashley Zhou said his book brings out national solutions to the country's problems.Zhou said he aims at informing, enlightening and educating people on pressing issues.He said incidents which saw former President Robert Mugabe being dethroned are captured in the book with picture scenarios during the coup.He said he was receiving exciting feedback from the readers who seem impressed by the book.