BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police are reportedly looking for Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo in connection with 28 cases of fraud.

According to an internal police memo circulating on social media, all police stations in the country were advised to seize the foot ball administrator on sight.

"All stations are advised to arrest and detain Felton Kamambo upon sight. He is the current Zimbabwe Football Association president. He is wanted by this station to answer twenty eight counts of bribery as defined by Section 170 (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codifictaion and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 CMM Harare Central CR 224/12/19 and CCU DR 07/12/19 refers stop if located, arrest CMM detain and advise this LOC for escort by a return signal or contact the officer in charged Commercial Crime Unit on 0242 753264 or 0242 748836," read the internal memo dated 16 January, 2020.



Source - Byo24News

